Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,274 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

