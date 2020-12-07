Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.60 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $92.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

