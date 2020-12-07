Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,827 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after purchasing an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

