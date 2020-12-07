Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $13.39 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $577,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

