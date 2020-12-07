Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,657 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Agree Realty stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

