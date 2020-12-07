Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.11% of Fluor worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NYSE:FLR opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

