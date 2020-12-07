Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

