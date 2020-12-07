Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,398 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Life Storage worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after buying an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 547,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after buying an additional 154,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $111.30 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

