Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameren by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ameren by 55.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 15.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NYSE AEE opened at $77.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

