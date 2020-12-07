Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 116,152 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $71,605.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,911 shares of company stock worth $4,655,898 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

