Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 115.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,414 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $1,164,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,875 shares of company stock worth $20,457,005 over the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

