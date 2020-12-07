Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 607,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 324.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Huntsman by 267.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

