9,800 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,310,861 shares of company stock valued at $547,672,440. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

CVNA stock opened at $243.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $252.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

