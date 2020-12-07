4,749 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the period.

Shares of RARE opened at $128.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $129.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock worth $3,999,716. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

