33,409 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

