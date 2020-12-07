3,089 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $147.80 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $148.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.