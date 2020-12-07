2,891 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of MANH opened at $104.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

