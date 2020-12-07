23,752 Shares in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEON. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 159.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

