19,690 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $168.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,582,199.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $132,316,246. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

