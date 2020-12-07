1,244,660 Shares in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,244,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.50% of Vasta Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $25,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $22,481,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $14.88 on Monday. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

