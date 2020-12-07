11,522 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in LKQ by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 80,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

