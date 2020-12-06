Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.44.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $180.75 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zscaler by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zscaler by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

