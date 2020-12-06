Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $7,975,767.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 74,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $7,975,767.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,916.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ Z opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $277,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
