Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $7,975,767.40 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 74,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $7,975,767.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,916.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ Z opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $277,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

