Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $151,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.