Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $3,280,250.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $469,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

