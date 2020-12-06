Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Insiders have sold a total of 81,510 shares of company stock valued at $28,684,229 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $378.47 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $382.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

