Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.