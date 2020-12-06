Zacks Investment Research Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $708.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

