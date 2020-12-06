Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $180,774.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 37.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after buying an additional 8,241,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,565 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

