Zacks Investment Research Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 84,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $328,192.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $95,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

