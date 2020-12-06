Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Hold

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -544.19 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

