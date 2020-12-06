Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.55. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

