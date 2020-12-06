Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

APDN stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

