Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Yunji presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.60 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 88,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

