YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $899.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

