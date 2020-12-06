XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $125.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPO. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.91.

NYSE:XPO opened at $119.91 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

