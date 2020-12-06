XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $138.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $121.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 239.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.