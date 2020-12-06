Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,173,000 after acquiring an additional 156,647 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.80 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

