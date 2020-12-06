Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,029.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

