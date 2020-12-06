Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $26,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $53.30 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

