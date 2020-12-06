Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

