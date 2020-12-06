Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

