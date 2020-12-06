Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 783,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 315,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

