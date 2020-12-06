Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells $3,867,086.75 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WM opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

