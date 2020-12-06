Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.82. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

