Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

VMC stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

