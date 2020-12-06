Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.63 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

