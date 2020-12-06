Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $8,549,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 96,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.