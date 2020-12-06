Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $113,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

SBH opened at $12.44 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

