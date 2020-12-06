Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

VEEV opened at $271.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.24. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $108,673.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $52,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,705,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

